CaraServices.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Cara Services
(508) 760-6691
|South Yarmouth, MA
|
Industry:
Electrical Contractor
Officers: Stanley Carabin
|
Cara Services
|Bell, CA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Cara Services
|Midland, MI
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Cara Cummings
|
Cara Services LLC
(248) 693-5860
|Oakland, MI
|
Industry:
Concrete Contractor
Officers: Dietrick Struble , Charles W. Pajares
|
Cara's Specialty Services, L.L.C.
|Spring Valley, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Domestic Services Provider
Officers: Cara Jeanne Dwinell
|
Caras Nanny Service
|Bloomfield Hills, MI
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Cara Henning
|
Cara's Cleaning Service
|Melbourne, FL
|
Industry:
Repair Services
Officers: Cara Stidham
|
Caras Bookkeeping Service
|Louisville, KY
|
Industry:
Accounting/Auditing/Bookkeeping
Officers: Cara Clay
|
Cara Aviation Services, Inc.
(954) 893-8387
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Whol Transportation Equipment
Officers: Joseph P. Farrell , Nattelie Dougahlin and 1 other Nattellae Doughlin
|
Cara Services, Inc.
|Saint Petersburg, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Charles R. Adair