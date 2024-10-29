Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo
Domain For Sale

CareClassic.com

$2,888 USD

#1 In Premium Domains

  • 205,961 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
  • Available For Immediate Purchase
  • Safe & Secure Transactions
  • 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • See our Testimonials
Welcome to CareClassic.com, a timeless domain for businesses dedicated to care services. Stand out with a domain that speaks professionalism and reliability.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,961

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About CareClassic.com

    CareClassic.com is an ideal choice for businesses in the health care industry or those providing essential services to their communities. With this domain, you'll establish a strong online presence, making it easier for clients to find you and trust your brand.

    The name CareClassic conveys experience, expertise, and a commitment to quality. It is short, memorable, and versatile – suitable for various niches within the care sector, from elder care to medical services.

    Why CareClassic.com?

    By owning CareClassic.com, your business benefits from improved search engine rankings due to its keyword-rich and relevant name. This can lead to increased organic traffic and potentially more customers.

    Establishing a strong brand identity is crucial for customer trust and loyalty. With the professional and memorable domain name CareClassic.com, your business will leave a lasting impression on potential clients.

    Marketability of CareClassic.com

    CareClassic.com can help you differentiate yourself from competitors by showcasing expertise and trustworthiness. It allows you to build a consistent brand image across all marketing channels, both digital and non-digital.

    The domain's relevance to care services makes it an effective tool for search engine optimization (SEO) efforts. This can help your business rank higher in relevant searches and reach a wider audience.

    Marketability of

    Buy CareClassic.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of CareClassic.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Classic Care
    		Perry, GA Industry: Carpet/Upholstery Cleaning
    Officers: Marilyn Ray
    Classic Care
    		Windermere, FL Industry: Carpet/Upholstery Cleaning
    Officers: Tom Gajewski
    Classic Care
    		North Haven, CT Industry: Carpet/Upholstery Cleaning
    Officers: N. Damone
    Classic Care
    		Pittsburgh, PA Industry: Carpet/Upholstery Cleaning
    Officers: Cathy Stevens
    Classic Care
    		Douglassville, PA Industry: Home Health Care Services
    Officers: Christi Washington
    Classic Care
    		Carson City, NV Filed: Domestic Corporation
    Officers: Michael Childers , Norma Childers
    Classic Care Care, Inc.
    		Miami, FL Filed: Domestic for Profit Corporation
    Officers: Vincent Frank Caldara , David A. Zbik
    Classic Care Home Care Agency
    		Southern Pines, NC Industry: Home Health Care Services
    Officers: Holly C. Boals , Lynn Palin and 1 other Merva A. McKinney
    Classic Car Care
    (863) 425-7464     		Mulberry, FL Industry: Carwash
    Officers: James Megizram
    Classic Care Products, Inc
    (262) 658-4454     		Kenosha, WI Industry: Whol Automotive Supplies
    Officers: Thomas Brown