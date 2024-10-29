Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
CareStandards.com is a domain that resonates with businesses striving for perfection in the care sector. It's an authoritative and trustworthy domain that instantly conveys a strong focus on quality and adherence to industry regulations. By owning CareStandards.com, you're making a powerful statement about your business' commitment to maintaining exceptional standards.
Care Standards can be used by organizations such as elder care facilities, childcare services, health clinics, and educational institutions. The domain name provides an instant association with the importance of upholding industry standards, which is crucial for gaining trust from potential customers.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of CareStandards.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Standard Care Inc.
(313) 401-4548
|Detroit, MI
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Services
Officers: Demetrius Frank
|
Universal Standard Health Care
|Jacksonville Beach, FL
|
Industry:
Insurance Agent/Broker
Officers: David Polovina
|
Gold Standard Child Care
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Industry:
Child Day Care Services
|
Standards Home Care, Inc.
|Tustin, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Home Health Care Services
Officers: Iddy E. Mtango
|
Standard Care Ems LLC
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Industry: Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Michael U. Ojimgba
|
New Standard Health Care
|Boulder, CO
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Standard Auto Care
|Jackson, MS
|
Industry:
General Auto Repair
Officers: Arthur Gulliver , Tom Williams
|
Standard of Care LLC
|Denver, CO
|
Industry:
Business Association
|
Standard of Care Inc
|Mantua, NJ
|
Industry:
Management Consulting Services Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: Jennifer Humble
|
Standard Home Care LLC
|Duluth, GA
|
Industry:
Home Health Care Services