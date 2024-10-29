Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo
Domain For Sale

CaribeBar.com

$1,888 USD

#1 In Premium Domains

  • 205,961 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
  • Available For Immediate Purchase
  • Safe & Secure Transactions
  • 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • See our Testimonials
Welcome to CaribeBar.com – a vibrant and memorable domain name for businesses in the Caribbean or tropical industries. Own it, and evoke images of paradise and relaxation. Stand out with this unique online address.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,961

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About CaribeBar.com

    CaribeBar.com is a dynamic and catchy domain name that instantly conjures up feelings of warmth and relaxation. Ideal for businesses in the tourism industry, Caribbean cuisine, or tropical product sales, this name will help your brand resonate with customers. The short and memorable nature of the name also makes it perfect for startups or new projects.

    The domain is unique and easy to remember, making it a valuable asset for any business looking to establish an online presence. Its tropical connotations can also be attractive to a wide range of industries such as travel, hospitality, food and beverage, and more.

    Why CaribeBar.com?

    By owning CaribeBar.com, you'll not only secure a descriptive and memorable domain name for your business, but also boost your online presence. Search engines favor shorter and catchy names, making it easier for potential customers to find you. Establishing a strong brand identity is crucial in today's digital age, and a domain like CaribeBar.com can help you achieve that.

    The domain name can also contribute to customer trust and loyalty by creating an association with the Caribbean or tropical lifestyle. Consumers are more likely to engage with businesses that have clear and memorable branding, and CaribeBar.com is sure to capture their attention.

    Marketability of CaribeBar.com

    With its unique and descriptive nature, CaribeBar.com offers numerous marketing opportunities for your business. A catchy domain name can help you rank higher in search engines due to its relevance and memorability. This is crucial as research shows that businesses on the first page of Google receive 95% of all web traffic.

    The domain's tropical connotations also make it useful in non-digital media, such as print ads, billboards, or even radio commercials. It can help you attract and engage new potential customers by creating a strong visual identity and making your brand stand out from the competition.

    Marketability of

    Buy CaribeBar.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of CaribeBar.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Caribe Bar B Que
    		Hudson, FL Industry: Eating Place
    Officers: Monserrate Rodriguez
    Caribe Heat Rest Bar
    		Pompano Beach, FL Industry: Drinking Place
    El Caribe Bar & Resturant
    		Allentown, PA Industry: Eating Place
    Officers: Luciano Ceballo
    960 Caribe Bar Restaurant, Corp.
    (646) 872-3257     		Bronx, NY Industry: Whol Service Establishment Equipment
    Officers: Marcelina Mateo
    Caribe Enterprises International, Inc.
    		Diamond Bar, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Caribe In The Grove, Bar & Lounge Restaurant, LLC
    		Miami, FL Filed: Florida Limited Liability
    Officers: Alexis Lugo , Soraya Lugo and 4 others Oscar O. Familia , Yris A. Familia , Jaime E. Garcia , Zeinab Diab Maldonado