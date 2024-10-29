Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
CarilionHealth.com is a concise and easy-to-remember domain name for any health-related business or organization. Its straightforward and descriptive nature immediately conveys the industry, making it an ideal choice for clinics, hospitals, healthcare providers, and wellness centers.
The domain's combination of 'Carilion' and '.com' provides a modern and professional feel that resonates with both current and potential clients. With this domain name, you can create a strong online identity, improve your online discoverability, and establish credibility within your industry.
Owning CarilionHealth.com can significantly impact the growth of your business by attracting more organic traffic through search engines. Given its clear connection to healthcare, potential clients searching for health-related services or products are more likely to discover your website, increasing your reach and visibility.
Additionally, a domain like CarilionHealth.com can help establish your brand as trustworthy and reliable within the industry. Customers often associate memorable and easy-to-understand domain names with reputable businesses, boosting customer loyalty and repeat business.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of CarilionHealth.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Carilion Health Care Corporation
(540) 772-0555
|Roanoke, VA
|
Industry:
Offices and Clinics of Medical Doctors, Nsk
Officers: William P. Whitney , Roger A. Hofford and 7 others Joanne A. Llavore , Lory A. Cook , Steven Kellum , Ginger Tanner , Douglas Anderson , Brian A. Dickens , Nina K. Sweeney
|
Carilion Behavioral Health
|Roanoke, VA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Eileen Kenny
|
Carilion Health System Inc
(540) 983-4017
|Roanoke, VA
|
Industry:
Home Health Care Services
Officers: Dale Mitchell , Holton Austin and 8 others Kathy Harrison , Joseph Bear , Sherry Wright , Robin Ball , Dana Ordway , Robyn Tuck , Jason Allen Bishop , Verne Baker
|
Carilion Health System
|Winston Salem, NC
|
Industry:
Business Services
|
Carilion Occupational Health Medicine
(540) 985-8521
|Roanoke, VA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Elaine Gill , Arthur Slaughter and 2 others Nancy Spencer , Hetzal Hartley
|
Carilion Health Care Corporation
(276) 228-8686
|Wytheville, VA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Ramona L. Hyatt , Janette Jones and 8 others James B. Stone , Dorothy Ferris , Patty Blair , Kari L. Lucas , William M. Tomiak , Richard D. Grube , Robin Dalton , Robin Combs