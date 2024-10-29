CarolinaCasualty.com

Your price with special offer:
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Carolina Casualty
|Greenville, SC
|
Industry:
Insurance Agent/Broker
Officers: Sue Kent
|
Carolina Casualty Insurance Company
|Jacksonville, FL
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Officers: Deane S. Jaeger , Jack C. Lotz and 4 others Shepard Broad , Ralph H. Scott , Norman Broad , Edgar E. Hibbard
|
Carolina Casualty Ins Co
|Jacksonville, FL
|
Carolina Casualty Insurance Company
(904) 363-0900
|Jacksonville, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Insurance Agent/Broker
Officers: Eugene G. Ballard , Mark J. Gallo and 5 others Robert C. Hewitt , Douglas J. Powers , Catherine P. Steckner , Donald J. Bromberek , Tammy Ellinor
|
Carolina Casualty Insurance Company
|
Filed:
Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
|
Carolina Property Casualty
|Asheville, NC
|
Industry:
Nonresidential Building Operator
|
Carolina Casualty Insurance Group, LLC
|Jacksonville, FL
|
Filed:
Foreign Limited Liability
Officers: Ira S. Lederman , Eugene G. Ballard and 6 others W. R. Berkley , Robert C. Hewitt , Gerald Bushey , Peter L. Kamford , William E. Haines , Douglas J. Powers
|
South Carolina Property & Casualty Insurance Guarantee Association
(803) 779-8373
|Columbia, SC
|
Industry:
Insurance Guarantee Association
Officers: J. S. Harrison , Smitty Harrison
|
Coaches Casualty Insurance of North Carolina Inc
(910) 862-4156
|Elizabethtown, NC
|
Industry:
Insurance Agency
Officers: Randy English , Chicky Robbins and 2 others Dean Hilton , Lynn Woodell
|
Occidental Fire & Casualty Company of North Carolina
(919) 833-1600
|Raleigh, NC
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Industry: Fire/Casualty Insurance Carrier
Officers: George E. King , Stephen L. Stephano and 5 others Peter R. Kellogg , Edward A. Kerbs , Deborah Rinkle , Edward Kelly , Kevin J. Hamm