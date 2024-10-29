CarolinaCountryClub.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
The Carolina Country Club
(864) 583-1246
|Spartanburg, SC
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: Doug Blackwell , Charles Awart and 4 others Vic Lipscomb , Tim Mervosh , Rebecca Alkis , John Barber
|
Carolina Country Club
|Ruffin, NC
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Bobby Atckins
|
Carolina Country Club Company
(919) 787-3621
|Raleigh, NC
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club Ret Sporting Goods/Bicycles
Officers: Laurie Nunnery , A. R. Spell and 6 others Paul Baron , Mark Nordman , Amanda Halva , Tom Childress , Eve Spring , Reginald A. Spell
|
Country Club of South Carolina
|Florence, SC
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
|
Carolina Country Hunt Club LLC
|Lake Lure, NC
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: Kelly D. Flynn
|
Carolina Pines Golf & Country Club
(252) 444-1000
|New Bern, NC
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: Joseph Mospaw , Chris Izzo and 7 others Guy Berberich , Ed Giunco , Mark Maciuba , Charles Lubrecht , Jeannette Mospaw , Ken T. Jones , Tim Dupre
|
Carolina Trace Country Club, Inc.
(919) 499-5121
|Sanford, NC
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: Walt Hersman , Sara O'Leary and 8 others Brad Bourret , Michael Krick , Stacy Krick , Jess Wheeler , Jim Horne , Dick Joyce , Linda Ray , Jennifer Hillard
|
Carolina Country Club Inc of Rockingha
|Lynchburg, VA
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: Walter Shores
|
The Country Club of South Carolina
(843) 629-1858
|Florence, SC
|
Industry:
Country Club
Officers: Jeff Coggin , Mike Griffith and 5 others Trina Baker , Debra Hvivvos , Dan Putnam , Tallon Temple , Cynthia Crowley
|
Carolina Road Golf & Country Club, LLC
(703) 779-2555
|Leesburg, VA
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: Robert R. Hatten , Donald Patten and 4 others Lisa Honshul , Kathy Swiger , David Wieder , Robert Swiger