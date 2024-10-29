Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
CarolinaHealthSystems.com offers a memorable and easy-to-remember domain name, making it an excellent choice for businesses focusing on healthcare services. Its regional connection to the Carolinas makes it an ideal fit for local practices, medical centers, or institutions. Use it to build a professional and authoritative online presence.
The domain name CarolinaHealthSystems.com can benefit various industries, including hospitals, medical research facilities, health insurers, and telemedicine providers. It can also be suitable for organizations that offer wellness programs, medical equipment, or pharmaceutical services. With this domain, you can create a strong brand identity and connect with potential clients more effectively.
Owning a domain like CarolinaHealthSystems.com can positively impact your business by enhancing your online visibility and attracting organic traffic. A clear and descriptive domain name helps search engines better understand your website's content and relevance, potentially increasing your search engine rankings. A strong domain name also plays a role in establishing a solid brand identity and building customer trust.
CarolinaHealthSystems.com can also help you establish credibility and differentiate yourself from competitors. A well-chosen domain name can help you stand out in a crowded market and make it easier for potential customers to find and remember your business. Additionally, a domain with a regional connection can help you target a specific audience and attract local customers.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of CarolinaHealthSystems.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Carolina Health Care System
|Huntersville, NC
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Vanessa Ford , Barbara Holland and 8 others Angela Nash , Robert Sullivan , Greg Derock , Troy Gingerich , Thomas L. Heil , Charlotte Humphrey , Vickie Davis , Michael S. Gulledge
|
Carolina Health Care System
(704) 663-4443
|Mooresville, NC
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Aubrey D. Calhoun , Patrick Fry and 3 others Ann B. Howard , Patty L. Davis , Stephen Ferguson
|
Carolina Health Care Systems
|Charlotte, NC
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Carolina Health System
|Polkton, NC
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Steve Eddins
|
Carolina Health Care System
|Rock Hill, SC
|
Industry:
General Hospital
Officers: Rosalind Becker , Betty Beckham
|
Compass Carolina Health Systems, P.A.
|North Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Scott Segal
|
Carolina Health Care Systems, Inc.
|Charlotte, NC
|
Industry:
Ret Gifts/Novelties
|
Carolina Health Care System Inc
|Cherryville, NC
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Daniel L. Wiens , Sapna R. Pithwa and 6 others Cheryl Lynn Baxter , Misty S. Cline , Larie N. Carthen , Ashley Nicole Johnson , Melissa R. Palmer , Lorie Carthen
|
University Health Systems of Eastern Carolina, Inc.
(252) 847-4451
|Greenville, NC
|
Industry:
General Hospital
Officers: John C. Falcetano , Mary B. Chatman and 7 others Valerie J. Dixon , Lynn Lanier , Beth Brinkly , Gary Martin Dunn , Larry Callahan , Jackie Cockrell , Vicki Haddock
|
University Health Systems of Eastern Carolina
|Elizabeth City, NC
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Jay B. Fache