CarolinaManufacturing.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance
(803) 799-9695
|Columbia, SC
|
Industry:
Business Association
Officers: James A. Richter , Jennifer Dewitt and 4 others Jessica M. Watts , Sara H. Hazzard , Lindsay E. Stucker , Lewis Gossit
|
Carolina Blanca Manufacturing
|Weehawken, NJ
|
Industry:
Mfg Apparel/Accessories
|
North Carolina Manufacturing, Inc.
(919) 734-1115
|Goldsboro, NC
|
Industry:
Machine Shop
Officers: Ray Mayo , Tim Vincent and 2 others Steven Mayo , Janice Mayo
|
Carolina Golf Manufacturing Inc
(704) 563-0897
|Charlotte, NC
|
Industry:
Repairs Golf Clubs & Ret Golf Equipment
Officers: John Gamble
|
Manufactured Home Carolina Sales
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|
Industry:
Real Estate Agent/Manager
Officers: Becky Johnson
|
Carolina Swaybar Manufacturing
|Newland, NC
|
Industry:
Auto and Home Supply Stores, Nsk
|
Carolina Brace Manufacturers, Inc
(704) 332-5143
|Charlotte, NC
|
Industry:
Mfg Orthopedic Appliances and Prosthetics
Officers: Tim Owens , Thomas S. Owens and 5 others David Owens , Ralph Falero , George Hargrove , Jim Neubauer , George Scoville
|
Carolina Arms Manufacturing
|Salisbury, NC
|
Industry:
Linen Supply Services
Officers: Steve Overcash
|
Carolina Manufacturing Company
|Greenville, SC
|
Carolina Furniture & Manufacturers Incorporated
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: John Hefner , Allen Hefner and 2 others Esther Hefner , Brenda Sweet