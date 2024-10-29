CarolinaPodiatry.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Carolina Podiatry Group Inc
(803) 285-1411
|Lancaster, SC
|
Industry:
Podiatrist's Office
Officers: Brandon Percival , Julie Percival and 4 others Kristen Jackson , Stacy Hunter , Carla Berry , William Harris
|
Carolina Podiatry Consulting, LLC
|Chapel Hill, NC
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Services
|
Carolina Podiatry Assoc LLC
|Raeford, NC
|
Industry:
Social Services
Officers: Anita B. Nettles , Mike McNeil and 1 other Florene Ray
|
Mid Carolina Podiatry Inc
(803) 359-5435
|Lexington, SC
|
Industry:
Podiatrist's Office Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Beth Bearden , Paul R. Bearden and 1 other Marilyn Clark
|
Carolina Podiatry Medical Association
(803) 781-3500
|Irmo, SC
|
Industry:
Podiatrist's Office
Officers: Daniel A. Methuselah , Terry J. Powell and 1 other Terry J. Bowman
|
Carolina Podiatry Clinic
|Spartanburg, SC
|
Industry:
Podiatrist's Office Medical Doctor's Office
|
Carolina Podiatry Clinic LLC
|Spartanburg, SC
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: John Ksor
|
Carolina Podiatry Center
(828) 327-3029
|Hickory, NC
|
Industry:
Podiatrist's Office
Officers: William J. Johncock , Patsy Crawley and 2 others Heath Gardner , Angie Setzer
|
Carolina Podiatry PC
|Scarsdale, NY
|
Industry:
Podiatrist's Office
Officers: James R. De Meo
|
Coastal Carolina Podiatry
|Summerville, SC
|
Industry:
Podiatrist's Office