Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo
Domain For Sale

CarolinaUpholstery.com

$9,888 USD

#1 In Premium Domains

  • 205,961 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
  • Available For Immediate Purchase
  • Safe & Secure Transactions
  • 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • See our Testimonials
Welcome to CarolinaUpholstery.com – the premier online destination for upholstery services in the Carolinas. This domain name encapsulates the region and industry, making it an essential investment for businesses in this field.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,961

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About CarolinaUpholstery.com

    CarolinaUpholstery.com is a concise and memorable domain that instantly connects visitors to your business. With the growing demand for online presence, having a domain name that accurately represents your business is crucial. This domain name is ideal for upholstery businesses based in or serving the Carolinas.

    CarolinaUpholstery.com can help establish trust and credibility with potential customers. It creates an intuitive online address that is easy to remember and type, increasing the chances of repeat visits and referrals.

    Why CarolinaUpholstery.com?

    By owning the CarolinaUpholstery.com domain, your business will benefit from improved search engine rankings. Search engines favor domains with relevant keywords and clear industry ties. This can lead to increased organic traffic and a larger customer base.

    Additionally, having a domain name that accurately reflects your business and region can help build a strong brand identity. It establishes trust with customers and creates a professional image, which is essential for attracting and retaining clients.

    Marketability of CarolinaUpholstery.com

    CarolinaUpholstery.com can help you stand out from the competition in both digital and non-digital marketing channels. It provides a clear and concise message about your business, which is valuable for social media campaigns, print advertisements, or local directories.

    The domain name's strong industry and regional ties also make it beneficial for search engine optimization (SEO). Search engines favor domains with relevant keywords, making it more likely that potential customers will find your business when they perform searches related to upholstery services in the Carolinas.

    Marketability of

    Buy CarolinaUpholstery.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of CarolinaUpholstery.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Carolina Upholstery
    		Fort Mill, SC Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
    Officers: Randy Saulter
    Carolina Upholstery
    (325) 670-9868     		Abilene, TX Industry: Reupholstery/Furniture Repair
    Officers: Chris Hyler
    Carolina Custom Upholstery
    		Lewisville, NC Industry: Reupholstery/Furniture Repair
    Officers: Bill Eckenroade
    Carolina Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
    		Fayetteville, NC Industry: Carpet/Upholstery Cleaning
    Officers: James Kitchen
    Carolina Restyling & Upholstery LLC
    		Charlotte, NC Industry: Auto Uphostery Shop
    Officers: Steven R. Dominguez
    Carolina Custom Upholstery
    (910) 579-1228     		Sunset Beach, NC Industry: Auto Body Repair/Painting
    Officers: Barry Allen
    Carolina Upholstery & Interior Designs
    (910) 895-0077     		Rockingham, NC Industry: Reupholstery/Furniture Repair Auto Body Repair/Painting Ret Draperies/Upholstery
    Officers: Ray Seals
    Carolina Upholstery Center
    (843) 332-9921     		Hartsville, SC Industry: Auto Body Repair/Painting Reupholstery/Furniture Repair Ret Draperies/Upholstery
    Officers: Bruce Walters
    North Carolina Upholstery LLC
    		Asheboro, NC Industry: Reupholstery/Furniture Repair
    Carolina Fabric & Upholstery Inc
    (864) 244-8837     		Greenville, SC Industry: Ret and Whol Fabrics
    Officers: Gilbert Button , Barbara Button and 1 other Cheri Button