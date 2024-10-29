Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
Boasting a concise, memorable name, CarpetDecorating.com positions you at the forefront of the carpet decorating industry. By owning this domain, you gain credibility and an online presence that speaks directly to potential clients.
CarpetDecorating.com is versatile and can be used by businesses offering carpet decorating services, manufacturers, suppliers, or influencers in the home improvement niche. this can help you reach a larger audience and stand out from competitors with less specific domain names.
With CarpetDecorating.com, you can optimize your website for search engines, making it easier for potential clients to find you. Additionally, having a domain name that aligns closely with your business can help establish trust and loyalty among customers.
CarpetDecorating.com can contribute significantly to your branding efforts. It allows you to create a consistent online presence and establishes a strong first impression for visitors.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of CarpetDecorating.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Decor Carpet
|Bellevue, WA
|
Industry:
Ret Floor Covering
Officers: Mike Hosco , John Gentry
|
Decorative Carpets
|San Francisco, CA
|
Industry:
Ret Floor Covering
|
Carpet Decor
(301) 249-0748
|Upper Marlboro, MD
|
Industry:
Carpet Installation
Officers: James E. Johnson
|
Carpet Decor.
|Ashburn, VA
|
Industry:
Whol Homefurnishings
Officers: David Boura
|
Carpet-Carpet Decorating Inc
(310) 791-0204
|Redondo Beach, CA
|
Industry:
Ret Window & Floor Coverings
Officers: Frank R. Wurm
|
Carpet-Carpet Decorating, Inc.
|Redondo Beach, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Frann R. Wurm
|
Ken's Carpet & Decorating Co.
(605) 787-6136
|Black Hawk, SD
|
Industry:
Painting/Paper Hanging Floor Laying Contractor
Officers: Kenneth R. Rose , June E. Rose and 1 other Cindy Rose
|
Grant's Carpets & Decor Incorporated
(305) 383-8391
|Miami, FL
|
Industry:
Ret Floor Covering
Officers: Herbert H. Grant , Beverly Grant
|
Humble Carpet & Decorating
(724) 627-5229
|Waynesburg, PA
|
Industry:
Floor Coverings
Officers: Johnny B. Humble , Rebecca Humble
|
Carpet Decor, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Graciela Gomez , Antonio J. Gomez