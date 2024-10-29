Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo
Domain For Sale

CarpetDecorating.com

$1,888 USD

#1 In Premium Domains

  • 205,961 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
  • Available For Immediate Purchase
  • Safe & Secure Transactions
  • 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • See our Testimonials
CarpetDecorating.com: Your ultimate online platform for carpet decorating ideas, trends, and inspiration. Showcase your expertise, connect with clients, and expand your reach in the thriving home improvement market.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,961

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About CarpetDecorating.com

    Boasting a concise, memorable name, CarpetDecorating.com positions you at the forefront of the carpet decorating industry. By owning this domain, you gain credibility and an online presence that speaks directly to potential clients.

    CarpetDecorating.com is versatile and can be used by businesses offering carpet decorating services, manufacturers, suppliers, or influencers in the home improvement niche. this can help you reach a larger audience and stand out from competitors with less specific domain names.

    Why CarpetDecorating.com?

    With CarpetDecorating.com, you can optimize your website for search engines, making it easier for potential clients to find you. Additionally, having a domain name that aligns closely with your business can help establish trust and loyalty among customers.

    CarpetDecorating.com can contribute significantly to your branding efforts. It allows you to create a consistent online presence and establishes a strong first impression for visitors.

    Marketability of CarpetDecorating.com

    By owning CarpetDecorating.com, you'll have an edge in digital marketing as the domain name is highly relevant and descriptive. It can help increase your search engine visibility and attract targeted traffic.

    CarpetDecorating.com can also be useful in non-digital media such as print ads or business cards. It helps to clearly communicate what you do and makes it easier for potential customers to remember and find you online.

    Marketability of

    Buy CarpetDecorating.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of CarpetDecorating.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Decor Carpet
    		Bellevue, WA Industry: Ret Floor Covering
    Officers: Mike Hosco , John Gentry
    Decorative Carpets
    		San Francisco, CA Industry: Ret Floor Covering
    Carpet Decor
    (301) 249-0748     		Upper Marlboro, MD Industry: Carpet Installation
    Officers: James E. Johnson
    Carpet Decor.
    		Ashburn, VA Industry: Whol Homefurnishings
    Officers: David Boura
    Carpet-Carpet Decorating Inc
    (310) 791-0204     		Redondo Beach, CA Industry: Ret Window & Floor Coverings
    Officers: Frank R. Wurm
    Carpet-Carpet Decorating, Inc.
    		Redondo Beach, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Officers: Frann R. Wurm
    Ken's Carpet & Decorating Co.
    (605) 787-6136     		Black Hawk, SD Industry: Painting/Paper Hanging Floor Laying Contractor
    Officers: Kenneth R. Rose , June E. Rose and 1 other Cindy Rose
    Grant's Carpets & Decor Incorporated
    (305) 383-8391     		Miami, FL Industry: Ret Floor Covering
    Officers: Herbert H. Grant , Beverly Grant
    Humble Carpet & Decorating
    (724) 627-5229     		Waynesburg, PA Industry: Floor Coverings
    Officers: Johnny B. Humble , Rebecca Humble
    Carpet Decor, Inc.
    		Miami, FL Filed: Domestic for Profit Corporation
    Officers: Graciela Gomez , Antonio J. Gomez