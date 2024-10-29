Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
CasaMedical.com offers a unique advantage over other domains due to its clear connection to healthcare and the medical field. The term 'casa' translates to 'house' in Spanish, adding an inviting and welcoming element that is sure to resonate with patients and clients. This domain would be particularly beneficial for medical practices, clinics, or telehealth services.
The digital landscape is increasingly competitive, making it essential for businesses to stand out from the crowd. CasaMedical.com does just that by offering a domain name that is easy to remember, intuitive, and relevant to your business. With its strong industry focus and inviting nature, this domain will undoubtedly contribute to attracting and retaining customers.
By investing in CasaMedical.com, you are taking a significant step towards enhancing your online presence and growing your business. This domain name is more likely to be remembered by potential customers due to its clear industry focus and intuitive nature. It can also contribute to improved organic traffic as search engines favor domains that accurately represent the content they link to.
Establishing a strong brand is essential for any business, and CasaMedical.com offers an excellent opportunity to do just that in the medical sector. This domain name builds trust and credibility with patients and clients by conveying expertise and a clear focus on healthcare services.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of CasaMedical.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Casa Medical
|El Paso, TX
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Cenobio Chavez
|
Casa Medical Clinic
(713) 541-6988
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Iliana Meza
|
Casa Medical, LLC
|El Paso, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Officers: George Walsh , Sid Chavez
|
Casa Medical Inc
|Paradise Valley, AZ
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Debra Bobbe
|
Casa Medical Marketing, LLC
|Ladera Ranch, CA
|
Industry:
Health and Allied Services, Nec, Nsk
Officers: Kristin McGee
|
Casas Medical Clinic, Inc.
|San Diego, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Casa Grande Medical LLC
|Fort Myers, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Industry: Health/Allied Services
Officers: Charles J. Burns
|
Casa Guadalupe Medical Clinic
|Santa Ana, CA
|
Industry:
Medical Clinic
Officers: Nancy Garrett
|
Casa Medical Inc
|Pennsboro, WV
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Casa Verde Pediatrics Medical
|Walnut Creek, CA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office