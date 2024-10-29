CasaMotel.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Casa Motel
|Duluth, MN
|
Industry:
Hotel/Motel Operation
Officers: George Swor
|
La Casa Motel Inc
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Casa Milagro Motel Corporation
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Linda Casa Motel LLC
(408) 295-3890
|San Jose, CA
|
Industry:
Hotel/Motel Operation
Officers: Manorama Panchal , Hareshkumar N. Panchal and 1 other Haresh Panchal
|
Linda Casa Motel
(831) 424-6489
|Salinas, CA
|
Industry:
Motel
Officers: Ohsam Kim , Chusook Kim and 1 other James Kim
|
Linda Casa Motel LLC
(408) 286-0161
|San Jose, CA
|
Industry:
Hotel/Motel Operation
Officers: Haresh Panchal
|
Casa Lu-An Motel
|Sunland, CA
|
Industry:
Hotel/Motel Operation
Officers: Dilip Patel
|
Loma Casa Motel
(979) 822-3728
|Bryan, TX
|
Industry:
Hotel/Motel Operation
Officers: George Weir , M. N. Vaidya and 2 others Pushpa Patel , Helen Chandler
|
Casa Belmont Motel, Inc.
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
La Casa Motel
(406) 228-9311
|Glasgow, MT
|
Industry:
Hotel/Motel Operation
Officers: Sharon Adolphson , Douglas Adolphson