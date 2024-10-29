Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of CasaSport.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Casa Sport
(415) 585-2345
|San Francisco, CA
|
Industry:
Ret Sporting Goods
Officers: Arturo Alvarez
|
Casa Sport Cycles
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Belle Casa Sport, LLC
|Tarpon Springs, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Christina K. Roddey , Benjamin D. Roddey
|
Casa Velo Sport
(915) 564-0971
|El Paso, TX
|
Industry:
Ret Sporting Goods/Bicycles
Officers: Pablo Darancou
|
Luna Casa Sports Bar Inc
|Baltimore, MD
|
Industry:
Drinking Place
|
Club Casa Cafe & Sports Bar
(847) 298-5100
|Des Plaines, IL
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Pat Ergastolo , Bill Wlezien and 1 other Pasquale Ergastolo
|
Columbia Amatuer Sports Association (Casa)
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Wilfred Evans , Glenn W. Penna and 1 other Mary C. Noll
|
Casa De Action Sports, Inc.
|Laredo, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Oksoon Ohoi , Ike Choi
|
Sports Bar Casa Blanca Restaurants
|San Bernardino, CA
|
Industry:
Drinking Place Eating Place
|
Casa Blanca Sport Bar & Grill, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Xiomara E. Barnica