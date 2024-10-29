CascadeCamp.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Camp Cascade
|Donnelly, ID
|
Industry:
Sport/Recreation Camp
Officers: Chuck Vincent
|
Camp Cascade Group LLC
|Salem, OR
|
Industry:
Sport/Recreation Camp
|
Cascade Camping Outfitters, LLC
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited-Liability Company
Officers: Todd A. Mays , Gloria J. Schlegel
|
High Cascade Snowboard Camp
|Bend, OR
|
Industry:
Sport/Recreation Camp
Officers: Sherry Soumie
|
High Cascade Snowboard Camp
|Portland, OR
|
Industry:
Sport/Recreation Camp
Officers: Richard J. Wheeler , Kirk Kaufmann and 7 others Meagan Stein , Corey McDonald , Kevin English , Aaron Blatt , John Ingersoll , Preston G. Strout , Kellie Wright
|
Cascade Team Camp Corp.
|Shasta Lake, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Entertainer/Entertainment Group
Officers: Matt Steven Hunsaker
|
Cascade Camp Cedarbrook
|Snohomish, WA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Steven B. Duke
|
Cascades Camp & Conference Center
(360) 894-3838
|Yelm, WA
|
Industry:
Sport/Recreation Camp
Officers: Terry Whitcomb , Donna Moline and 3 others Thomas Moline , Jessica Neeley , Michael W. Bothman
|
Cascade Sports Camp
|Lyons, OR
|
Industry:
Sport/Recreation Camp
Officers: Stanley Kenyon , Jimmy Perkins and 2 others Barry Adams , Roger Crowell
|
Cascade Pet Camp
|Hood River, OR
|
Industry:
Animal Services
Officers: Jennifer L. Lott