Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
CatalinaCarpet.com is a domain name that radiates quality and expertise in the carpet industry. Its short and memorable nature makes it easy for customers to remember and find online, giving your business a strong online presence. The domain name's connection to the sea and the serene island of Catalina adds an element of tranquility and relaxation, appealing to homeowners and interior designers looking for high-end carpet solutions.
Owning a domain like CatalinaCarpet.com comes with numerous benefits. For instance, it can help you establish a strong brand identity that resonates with your target audience. A unique and memorable domain name can help you stand out from competitors, making it easier to attract and retain customers. This domain name can be used in various industries, including residential and commercial carpeting, interior design, and home improvement.
CatalinaCarpet.com can significantly contribute to your business growth by improving your online visibility and search engine rankings. With a domain name that accurately reflects your business, you can expect higher organic traffic and increased customer engagement. Having a domain name that resonates with your target audience can help you build a loyal customer base and establish a strong brand presence.
A domain name like CatalinaCarpet.com can help you build trust and credibility with your customers. A memorable and professional domain name can make your business appear more reputable and trustworthy, leading to increased customer loyalty and repeat business. Having a domain name that is easy to remember and type can help reduce customer frustration and improve their overall experience with your business.
Buy CatalinaCarpet.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of CatalinaCarpet.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Catalina Carpet Industry, Inc.
|Clearwater, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Harry T. Newell , Ronald W. Oleo and 1 other Patti Newell
|
Catalina Carpet Mills
|Dalton, GA
|
Industry:
Floor Laying Contractor
|
Catalina Carpet Mills, Inc.
|Dalton, GA
|
Industry:
Carpets and Rugs
|
Catalina Carpet Mills
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Catalina Carpet Mills, Inc.
(562) 926-5811
|Santa Fe Springs, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Mfg Carpets/Rugs Whol Homefurnishings
Officers: Duane Jensen , Mike Shay and 3 others Susan Deguchi , Jack Heinrich , Doreene Berthiaume
|
Catalina Carpets LLC
(651) 762-1595
|Saint Paul, MN
|
Industry:
Ret Floor Covering
Officers: Michael S. Calbreith
|
Catalina Carpet Sales, Inc.
(706) 695-5040
|Chatsworth, GA
|
Industry:
Whol Homefurnishings Mfg Carpets/Rugs
Officers: Cynthia Hooker , Grady L. Hooker and 1 other Pat Dalton