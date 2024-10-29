Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo
Domain For Sale

CathayGarden.com

$8,888 USD

#1 In Premium Domains

  • 205,961 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
  • Available For Immediate Purchase
  • Safe & Secure Transactions
  • 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • See our Testimonials
Welcome to CathayGarden.com – a domain that evokes the beauty and richness of Chinese culture. With its unique blend of 'Cathay' and 'Garden', this domain name promises growth, elegance, and prosperity for your business.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,961

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About CathayGarden.com

    CathayGarden.com is a captivating and versatile domain name that transcends industries. Its allusion to the ancient name of China, Cathay, lends a sense of history and tradition, while 'garden' signifies growth and nurturing. This makes it an ideal choice for businesses in various sectors like horticulture, hospitality, real estate, education, or even technology, seeking a unique identity.

    The CathayGarden.com domain is short, easy to pronounce, and memorable. It will make your business stand out on the digital landscape and resonate with audiences, creating an instant connection.

    Why CathayGarden.com?

    CathayGarden.com can significantly enhance your online presence and contribute to your business growth in various ways. It can help you establish a strong brand identity, differentiating you from competitors and making it easier for customers to remember and refer your business.

    Additionally, this unique domain name can improve your search engine rankings as it includes keywords that are popular and relevant to multiple industries. This will increase organic traffic to your website and ultimately lead to more sales.

    Marketability of CathayGarden.com

    The CathayGarden.com domain offers numerous marketing advantages for your business. Its distinctive and culturally rich name can help you stand out from competitors and attract customers who are drawn to unique and meaningful names. This, in turn, can lead to increased brand awareness and customer engagement.

    CathayGarden.com is not just limited to digital marketing. It can be used effectively in traditional media, such as print ads, billboards, and business cards, to create a cohesive brand image across all platforms.

    Marketability of

    Buy CathayGarden.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of CathayGarden.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Cathay Garden
    		Riverside, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Officers: Wing H. Ng
    Cathay Garden
    (608) 742-6453     		Portage, WI Industry: Restaurant
    Officers: Ken Liu , Ping Cai
    Cathay Garden
    (401) 884-7776     		East Greenwich, RI Industry: Eating Place Drinking Place
    Officers: Chung Hing , Chung Lau
    Cathay Gardens
    (510) 582-8182     		Castro Valley, CA Industry: Apartment Building Operator
    Officers: Liese Popa
    Cathay Garden Express, Inc.
    		Los Angeles, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Officers: Wing H. Ng
    Cathay Garden, Inc.
    		Dallas, TX Filed: Domestic For-Profit Corporation
    Officers: Cheng Chiu Chao , Yun-Feng Shaio
    Cathay Garden Chinese Restaurant
    (951) 685-9678     		Riverside, CA Industry: Eating Place
    Officers: Chris Baker
    Cathay Garden Chinese Rstrnt.
    		Gilroy, CA Industry: Eating Place
    Officers: Kim Gong
    Cathay Garden, Inc.
    		Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Cathay Mortgage, LLC
    		Winter Park, FL Filed: Florida Limited Liability
    Industry: Mortgage Banker/Correspondent
    Officers: Winnie C. Pang , Michael K. Pang