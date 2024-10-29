Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
CathayGarden.com is a captivating and versatile domain name that transcends industries. Its allusion to the ancient name of China, Cathay, lends a sense of history and tradition, while 'garden' signifies growth and nurturing. This makes it an ideal choice for businesses in various sectors like horticulture, hospitality, real estate, education, or even technology, seeking a unique identity.
The CathayGarden.com domain is short, easy to pronounce, and memorable. It will make your business stand out on the digital landscape and resonate with audiences, creating an instant connection.
CathayGarden.com can significantly enhance your online presence and contribute to your business growth in various ways. It can help you establish a strong brand identity, differentiating you from competitors and making it easier for customers to remember and refer your business.
Additionally, this unique domain name can improve your search engine rankings as it includes keywords that are popular and relevant to multiple industries. This will increase organic traffic to your website and ultimately lead to more sales.
Buy CathayGarden.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of CathayGarden.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Cathay Garden
|Riverside, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Wing H. Ng
|
Cathay Garden
(608) 742-6453
|Portage, WI
|
Industry:
Restaurant
Officers: Ken Liu , Ping Cai
|
Cathay Garden
(401) 884-7776
|East Greenwich, RI
|
Industry:
Eating Place Drinking Place
Officers: Chung Hing , Chung Lau
|
Cathay Gardens
(510) 582-8182
|Castro Valley, CA
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
Officers: Liese Popa
|
Cathay Garden Express, Inc.
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Wing H. Ng
|
Cathay Garden, Inc.
|Dallas, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Cheng Chiu Chao , Yun-Feng Shaio
|
Cathay Garden Chinese Restaurant
(951) 685-9678
|Riverside, CA
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Chris Baker
|
Cathay Garden Chinese Rstrnt.
|Gilroy, CA
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Kim Gong
|
Cathay Garden, Inc.
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Cathay Mortgage, LLC
|Winter Park, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Industry: Mortgage Banker/Correspondent
Officers: Winnie C. Pang , Michael K. Pang