CathedralGallery.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Cathedral Gallery
|Honolulu, HI
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Marie Winner
|
Cathedral Square Gallery
(251) 694-0278
|Mobile, AL
|
Industry:
Ret Groceries
Officers: Linda Tenhundfeld , Linda Hall and 1 other Vance Smith
|
Cathedral Place Gallery
(904) 824-4456
|Saint Augustine, FL
|
Industry:
Ret Used Merchandise Business Association
Officers: Rose M. Dawson , Rosemary Dawson
|
Cathedral Place Gallery, Inc.
|Saint Augustine, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Rosemary Dawson , Gary Dawson
|
Art Cathedral Gallery Records
|Bayville, NY
|
Industry:
Ret Records/Cd's/Tapes
Officers: Dennis O. Cleasby
|
1st Gallery
(760) 324-6696
|Cathedral City, CA
|
Industry:
Amusement/Recreation Services
Officers: Art Hall , Alferd Newman
|
Queen's Galleries, Inc.
|Cathedral City, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Bridget Murphy
|
The Tattoo Gallery
|Cathedral City, CA
|
Industry:
Misc Personal Services
|
Desert Auction Gallery, Incorporated
|Cathedral City, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Irvs Gallery Tax Service
|Cathedral City, CA
|
Industry:
Tax Return Preparation Services