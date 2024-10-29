CatholicElementary.com

Your price with special offer:
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Quincy Catholic Elementary Schools
|Quincy, IL
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
|
Seton Catholic Elementary School
|Ottumwa, IA
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School School/Educational Services
Officers: Garnet Brandt , Connie Shaw and 5 others Duane Siepker , Madelon Rounds , Matt Heldenbrand , Ana Hanson , Leslie Docekel
|
Trinity Catholic Elementary Sc
|Columbus, OH
|
Industry:
Power Laundries, Family and Commercial
|
Central Catholic Elementary
|Corpus Christi, TX
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
|
Passaic Catholic Elementary School
(973) 773-2543
|Passaic, NJ
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: J. Ratka , Givanni Guerrero and 1 other Peggy Donnelly
|
Catholic Central Elementary School
(937) 324-4551
|Springfield, OH
|
Industry:
Religious Organization Elementary/Secondary Sch
Officers: Mary Lou Rhodes , Dan Lough and 3 others Paul Hurst , Theresa Kemmann , Molly Mann
|
Bay Catholic Elementary School
|Bay Saint Louis, MS
|
Industry:
Mfg Industrial Inorganic Chemicals
|
Central Catholic Elementary
(361) 883-3873
|Corpus Christi, TX
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Anne Schlegel , Hortencia Perez
|
Trinidad Catholic Elementary
|Trinidad, CO
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Kim Bettger
|
Monroe Catholic Elementary Schools
|Monroe, MI
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School