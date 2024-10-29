CatholicFormation.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Catholic Conference & Formation Center
(214) 943-6585
|Dallas, TX
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Barbara Langenden , Marilyn Hicks and 8 others Jim Parkerson , Mary Lewis , Marty Perry , Kathie Griffith , Antonio Ramirez , Kathy Kelley , Glenda Valek , Sue Hawthorne
|
Catholic Faith Formation Center
|Keene, NH
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Ann Ball , Anita Plourde
|
Catholic Formation Office
|Shawnee Mission, KS
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
|
Catholic Formation, Inc.
|Saint Petersburg, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Robert N. Lynch , Frank V. Murphy and 3 others Joan Morgan , Robert R. Morris , Philip P. Signore
|
Catholic Diocese Hse-Formation
|Chapel Hill, NC
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Michael Clay
|
Catholic Formation Center Lazarus
|Santa Maria, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Ana Bertha Lopez
|
Catholic Center of Formation
|Santa Maria, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Ana Bertha Lopez
|
Collaborative Catholic Formation Ministries, Inc.
|College Station, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Weslei Rice , Matt Rice and 2 others Matthew Rice , Bill Rice
|
Sacred Heart Catholic Formation Center Inc
|Lincoln Park, MI
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Maria Jimenez
|
Saint Callitus Catholic Church Faith Formation
|Garden Grove, CA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization