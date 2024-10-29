Your price with special offer:
Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
Cedies.com offers a versatile and intriguing opportunity for businesses seeking a domain name that resonates with customers. Its concise yet expressive nature lends itself to various industries, including education, technology, or design. By owning Cedies.com, you can create a strong brand identity that is both approachable and professional.
Imagine a domain that effortlessly conveys a sense of creativity, innovation, and growth – Cedies.com is just that. It's an investment in the future of your business, setting the foundation for a successful online journey.
Cedies.com can significantly impact your business by enhancing organic traffic through its unique and easily memorable nature. By choosing a domain that is both catchy and relevant to your industry, you'll attract more visitors to your site.
Establishing a strong brand is crucial for any business, and a domain name like Cedies.com can help you achieve just that. It exudes trustworthiness and professionalism, giving potential customers the confidence they need to engage with your business.
Buy Cedies.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of Cedies.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Cedi
(719) 423-9144
|Beulah, CO
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Services
Officers: Carol Fortino
|
Cedi's
|Lawrenceville, GA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Mary Ambeau
|
Cedi Inc.
|Hialeah, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Cristobal J. Peraza
|
Cedy Smith
(718) 390-6301
|Staten Island, NY
|General Manager at Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc.
|
Cedi Mitchel
(706) 673-6592
|Tunnel Hill, GA
|Head Of Building Maintenance at U. S. Xpress, Inc.
|
Cedi Inc
|Celina, OH
|
Industry:
Sandwichessubmarines
Officers: Dan Clark
|
Martin Cedie
(432) 333-5878
|Odessa, TX
|Vice-President at Big M Answering Service Inc
|
Cedieli Germain
|Orlando, FL
|Director at Maranatha Evangelical Baptist Church, Inc.
|
Gann, Cedy
|Clarksdale, MO
|
Industry:
Corn Farm Soybean Farm
Officers: Cedy Gann
|
Cedie Acceus
|Lake Worth, FL
|Director at Tropical Action Janitorial Maintenance, Inc.