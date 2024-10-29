Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
CelebrationTabernacle.com offers a unique blend of positivity and spirituality. 'Celebration' suggests happiness and festivity, while 'tabernacle' brings to mind the concept of shelter and protection. This domain would be ideal for businesses or organizations that prioritize community, joy, and spirituality. It could be used by religious institutions, event planning companies, or even mental health professionals.
One aspect that sets CelebrationTabernacle.com apart is its versatility. Despite its specific words, it can encompass a wide range of industries. This domain's name evokes emotions and feelings, making it an excellent choice for businesses looking to create a strong emotional connection with their audience.
By owning CelebrationTabernacle.com, you can establish a strong brand identity that resonates with your customers. The domain name's meaning and emotions it evokes will help your business stand out from competitors in search engine results and on social media platforms.
Additionally, having a domain like CelebrationTabernacle.com can instill trust and loyalty among your customers. A meaningful domain name can make your business seem more reliable and authentic. It also helps to create a positive first impression.
Buy CelebrationTabernacle.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of CelebrationTabernacle.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Celebration Tabernacle
(321) 638-0381
|Cocoa, FL
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Errol Beckford
|
Celebration Tabernacle
|Portland, OR
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Elbert Mondaine
|
Celebration Tabernacle
|Portland, OR
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Elbert Mondaine
|
Celebration Tabernacle, Inc.
|Cocoa, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Terri Pinkelton , Valerie Weaver and 6 others Paul Eguridu , Marcus Weaver , Kim Beckford , Errol Beckford , Shouna Turner , Debi McGoldrick
|
Celebration Tabernacle Church Inc
|Cocoa, FL
|
Celebration Tabernacle Inc.
|Cocoa, FL
|
Praise Celebration Tabernacle, Inc.
|Brooksville, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Stephen T. Kennedy , George T. Kennedy and 1 other Elizabeth P. Kennedy
|
Celebrate New Life Tabernacle Outreach and Family Worship Center, Inc.
|Tallahassee, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Joseph W. Henderson , Coleman K. Glover and 7 others Melvin Groomes , D. Glover , Derek Dupoint , Michael T. Henderson , James Brown , David L. Johnson , Shelton Bady
|
Celebrate New Life Tabernacle Outreach & Family Worship Center Inc
(850) 671-4519
|Tallahassee, FL
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Michael Henserson , Joseph W. Henderson and 3 others Colleen Lee , Wanda Mitchell , Renee Jenkins