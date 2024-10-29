Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
CelestialFood.com is more than just a domain name; it's an invitation to create a memorable and distinctive food business. By investing in this domain, you are not only securing a unique online identity but also setting the foundation for a successful brand. This domain name evokes feelings of luxury, exclusivity, and otherworldly experiences.
The food industry is highly competitive, with countless businesses vying for customers' attention. CelestialFood.com sets you apart by offering a unique selling proposition that transcends the ordinary. Be it a gourmet restaurant, a high-end catering service, or an innovative food delivery platform, this domain name is perfect for industries that focus on creating extraordinary culinary experiences.
CelestialFood.com can significantly benefit your business by enhancing your online presence and attracting organic traffic. As search engines value unique and meaningful domains, owning CelestialFood.com can potentially improve your search engine rankings and draw in more potential customers.
A domain name like CelestialFood.com helps establish a strong brand identity. By using this domain for your business, you are communicating to your customers that you offer an exceptional and otherworldly dining experience. This can lead to increased customer trust, loyalty, and positive word-of-mouth, ultimately driving sales growth.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of CelestialFood.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Celestial Foods
|Orem, UT
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Noel Crabb
|
Celestial Natural Foods
(808) 637-6729
|Haleiwa, HI
|
Industry:
Ret Misc Foods
Officers: Carter Allen , Melody Allen
|
Celestial Food Distributors, Inc.
(401) 782-8277
|Saunderstown, RI
|
Industry:
Whol Fish or Seafood
Officers: John Tarasevich , Christine Tarasevich
|
Celestis International Food Corporation
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Kayvan Abolhassani
|
Celestial Foods Incorporated
|Austin, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Marci Cook
|
Yves Fine Foods, Inc.
|Melville, NY
|
Filed:
Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
Officers: Irwin Simon , Ira Lamel and 1 other Denise M. Faltischek