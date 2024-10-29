CenterForCognitiveTherapy.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Center for Cognitive Therapy
|Beverly Hills, CA
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: Mark E. Oakley , Nicholas Tonnisch and 7 others Peter Styczek , Kelly Walker , John Davies , John Tloser , Marshall McCutchen , Lynnette Dodds , Helene Sokol
|
Center for Cognitive Therapy
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Specialty Outpatient Clinic
Officers: Robert Leahy
|
Center for Cognitive Therapy
|Albany, NY
|
Industry:
Specialty Outpatient Clinic
Officers: Denise E. McCarthy
|
Center for Cognitive Therapy
(215) 898-4100
|Philadelphia, PA
|
Industry:
Outpatient Psychotherapy Clinic
Officers: Cory Newman , Mary Anne Layden and 3 others A. Tom Horvath , Russell Ramsay , Thomas Komatt
|
Center for Cognitive Therapy
|Bellaire, TX
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
|
Center for Cognitive Therapy
(714) 963-0528
|Huntington Beach, CA
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: Kathleen A. Mooney , K. Mooney
|
Center for Cognitive Therapy
|Salt Lake City, UT
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: Randy Linnell , Donna Castleton
|
Atlanta Center for Cognitive Therapy
|Atlanta, GA
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: David S. Greenway , M. J. Yates and 8 others John Endress , David Greenaway , David Greene , John T. Watkins , Mark Gilson , David Quillin , Sara D. Shepherd , Susan Joseph
|
La Center for Cognitive Therapy
(213) 387-4737
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: Gary Emery
|
A Center for Cognitive Therapy
|Santa Barbara, CA
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: Richard Kelliher , Santa Barbara