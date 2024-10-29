CenterForCommunityAction.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Center for Community Action
(814) 623-9129
|Everett, PA
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Steve Foor , Gerald Feight and 4 others Jeanie Mallow , Ann Foor , Steven Chopek , Laura Tobin
|
Center for Community Action, Inc.
(910) 739-7851
|Lumberton, NC
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Mac Legerton
|
Center for Community Action and Environmental Justice
(951) 360-8451
|Riverside, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Environmental Justice Non-Profit
Officers: Linda Spinney , Teresa Lopez and 5 others Jean Kayano , Cindy Newman , Teresa Flores-Lopez , Penny Newman , Maggie Hawkins
|
Community Action for Empowerment Center Inc.
|Jamaica, NY
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
|
National Community Action Center for Change Inc.
|Deltona, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Industry: Social Services
Officers: Cleo Ford , Sharon D. Edgecombe and 2 others Michael J. Edgecombe , Tonya H. Washington
|
Media Center for Community Action Corporation
|Venice, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
The Resource Center for Community Action Inc
|Conyers, GA
|
Industry:
Resource Center for Families
Officers: S. Swift , Theresa Montalvo and 1 other Lisa Thompson
|
Community Alliance for Youth Action Daycare Center
|Brooklyn, NY
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Juan Lopez , Muhammad Bey
|
National Community Action Center for Change Inc
|Orlando, FL
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Cleo Ford
|
Sexto Sol Center for Community Action
|Mesa, AZ
|
Industry:
Social Services
Officers: Luis Manriquez