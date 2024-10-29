CenterForCommunityHealth.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Center for Community Health
(706) 828-7468
|Augusta, GA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Cynthia Harris , Josephine Jones and 5 others Patricia Williams Duncan , Cassandra Henry , Benjamin Lavar Rucker , Gwendolyn Durnell , Ayanna Burns
|
Center for Community Health
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Diane Flannery
|
Health Center for Community
|Dorchester Center, MA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Center for Community Health
|Rochester, NY
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Daryl L. Sharp , Nancy M. Bennett and 1 other Geoffrey Williams
|
Center for Community Health
|Vancouver, WA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Rogelio Riojas , Mary Bartolo and 1 other Juaquin Centeno
|
Center for Behavioral & Community Health
|San Diego, CA
|
Industry:
Noncommercial Research Organization
Officers: Mel Bourne
|
Community Center for Behavioral Health
|Danbury, CT
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Zahida Sairitupa , Karen M. Mullaney and 6 others Maria Ortiz , Simon Ovanessain , Karen J. Corcoran , Nancy Wang Damato , Simon A. Ovanessian , Joseph H. Williams
|
Center for Community Health Ministry
|Cookeville, TN
|
Industry:
General Medical and Surgical Hospitals, Nsk
|
Center for Community Health St
|Culver City, CA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Center for Watershed & Community Health
(541) 744-7072
|Springfield, OR
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Services
Officers: Robert E. Doppelt