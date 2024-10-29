CenterForHumanServices.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Center for Human Services
|Lynnwood, WA
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Beratta Gomillion
|
Center for Human Services
|Patterson, CA
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Cindy Duenas , Linda Kobacs
|
Center for Human Services
|Lancaster, PA
|
Industry:
School/Educational Services
Officers: Ula Grogan
|
Center for Human Services
(209) 526-1476
|Modesto, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Individual/Family Services Job Training/Related Services
Officers: Cindy Duenas , Sally Pasion and 4 others Dawn Tacker , Linda Margaret Kovacs , Cynthia Velazquez , Gilbert Lopezdiaz
|
Center for Human Services
(717) 334-2221
|Gettysburg, PA
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Colon Alejandrian , Grogan Ullah
|
Center for Human Services
|Bloomington, IL
|
Industry:
Psychiatric Hospital Specialty Outpatient Clinic Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Ben Kissel
|
Center for Human Services
|Tipton, MO
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
|
Center for Human Services
(206) 362-6979
|Seattle, WA
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Karen Fernandez , Karen Shiveley and 4 others Olga Perelman , Beratta Gomillion , Tracy Little , Eddy Lau
|
Center for Human Services
(660) 826-4421
|Sedalia, MO
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Ann Graff , Debby Sanders and 7 others Julie Acord , Bonnie Bingaman , Dennis Hamilton , Kim Geotz , Tanya Laskelle , Angela Thompson , Cathy Chewning
|
Center for Human Services
|Bothell, WA
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Beratta Gomillion