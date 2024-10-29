CenterForRuralDevelopment.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Rural Center for Human Development
|Sanger, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Danny Barajas
|
Center for Rural Policy & Development
(507) 934-7700
|Saint Peter, MN
|
Industry:
Commercial Physical Research
Officers: Jack Geller , Neil Eckles and 1 other Garfield Eckberg
|
Center for Rural Health Development, Inc.
|Fort White, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Brian R. Klepper , Charles W. Smithers and 1 other James M. Barclay
|
Center for Rural Educ Community Develop
|West Des Moines, IA
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: James D. Jess
|
Center for Social and Rural Development, Inc.
|Richardson, TX
|
Filed:
Foreign Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Pius Okoth , Allan Kadagi and 2 others George Juma , Allan Kadaji
|
The Rural Community Center for Personal Develop
|Greensboro, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Katherine Parramore , Jean Dunningan and 3 others Thelma Crosby , Mamie Bradwell , Crosby Thelma
|
The Center for Rural Development Inc
(606) 677-6000
|Somerset, KY
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Andy Cooney , Amanda White and 8 others Rhonda Wilford , Laura Glover , Michael Cornett , Emily Godbey Fox , Jessica H. Melton , Robyn Phillips , Amanda Fickey Fields , Jonathan Foster
|
Center for International Agricultural and Rural Development
|Turlock, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Paul F. Magnelia
|
Center for Social and Rural Development Inc.
|Windsor Mill, MD
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Pius O. Okoth , Pius Obala
|
Southeast Alaska Center for Rural Energy Development
|Juneau, AK
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Services
Officers: Wayne Smallwood