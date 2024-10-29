CenterForTheater.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Center for Film & Theater
|Madison, WI
|
Industry:
Commercial Photography
Officers: Maxine Ducey
|
Center for Theater Arts
(412) 563-5080
|Pittsburgh, PA
|
Industry:
School/Educational Svcs Dance Studio/School/Hall
Officers: Marc Field , Brian Abercrombie and 4 others Alex Kindler , Billy Hartung , Cynthia Gray , Debra Kindler
|
American Center for Music Theater
(323) 871-8082
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Voctnl Schls Nec
Officers: John Rate , Paul G. Gleason and 1 other Michael Pettenato
|
State Theater Center for The Arts Inc
(610) 258-7766
|Easton, PA
|
Industry:
Performing Arts Center
Officers: Jenn Gora , Shelly Brown and 7 others Jamie Balliet , Karey Roberts , Mark Rafinski , Frank Kutch , Amanda Takacs , Ann Snyder , Cindy Kemmerer
|
The Center for Music Theater & Dance
|Jackson, NJ
|
Industry:
Dance Studio/School/Hall Nonresidential Building Operator
Officers: Alison Mann , Toni Brooks and 1 other Irene Brooks
|
Citrus County Center Theater for The Performing
|Homosassa, FL
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Nora Cina
|
for The Glory of Theater Education Center
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Edward Darnell Dungee
|
Center for The Dance Theater Company
|Castro Valley, CA
|
Industry:
Dance Studio/School/Hall
|
Theater Box Office Center for The Arts
|Ashland, OH
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Hugo Young
|
The Moore Theater Hopkins Center for The Arts
|Hanover, NH
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments