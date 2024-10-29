CenterForTheology.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Center for Experiential Theology
|San Francisco, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Robert James St Clair
|
Center for Theological Activism
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Elizabeth A. Vanoort , Jason W. Redick and 1 other Bernard K. Kern
|
Center for Children & Theology
|Washington, DC
|
Industry:
Commercial Nonphysical Research
Officers: Catherine Maresca
|
Center for Theological Studies
|Huntington Beach, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Daniel A. Tappeiner
|
Center for World - Theology, U.S.A.
|Castaic, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Gyung M. Park
|
Center for Urban Theological Studies
|Sellersville, PA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Center for Theology and Social
(314) 533-4114
|Saint Louis, MO
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Louise Lears , Jean Abboeb
|
Florida Center for Theological Studies
(305) 379-3777
|Miami, FL
|
Industry:
College/University Religious Organization
Officers: Gapensor Daibeb
|
Center for Theological Exploration, Inc.
|Lakeland, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Massey M. Craig , Arthur Peacocke and 3 others Mary Hesse , Theodore A. Gill , Vincent Brummer
|
Center for Urban Theological Studies
(215) 329-5400
|Philadelphia, PA
|
Industry:
College/University
Officers: Vurley Sangster , Anthony Sangster and 5 others Verley Sangster , Sung M. Chang , Edgar Johnston , Wilbert Richardson , Maxine Gadson