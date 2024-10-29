CenterForVeterinaryMedicine.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Center for Veterinary Medicine
|Rockville, MD
|
Industry:
Administrative Public Health Programs
Officers: Bernadette M. Dunham
|
Center for Veterinary Medicine
(301) 210-4760
|Laurel, MD
|
Industry:
Public Health Programs
Officers: David G. White
|
Center for Veterinary Medicine
(240) 276-9090
|Rockville, MD
|
Industry:
Veterinary Medicine
Officers: Stephen Sundlof , Margaret R. Oeller and 3 others Phillip G. Turfle , Jack Walther , Linda Youngman
|
Center for Veterinary Medicine
(240) 276-8300
|Rockville, MD
|
Industry:
Administrative Public Health Programs
Officers: Daniel G. McChesney , Roxanne Schweipzer and 2 others Steven D. Vaughn , David E. Wardrop
|
Center for Veterinary Medicine
(301) 796-2060
|Silver Spring, MD
|
Industry:
Administration of Public Health Programs:
Officers: Edward M. Cox , Robert J. Temple and 6 others Curtis Rosebraugh , Julie G. Beitz , Nancy S. Scher , John K. Jenkins , Richard Pazdur , Charles J. Ganley
|
Chicago Center for Veterinary Medicine
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Veterinary Services
Officers: Tracey B. Hlede , Thomas K. Graves and 4 others Donna L. Jacobsen , Lindsay J. Seilheimer , Rosemary J. Logiudice , Kelly C. Ballantyne
|
The Lotus Center for Veterinary Medicine
|Powell, OH
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Alan Kalish
|
Center for Endocrinology, Internal Medicine and Veterinary Consulting
|Westminster, CO
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Services
Officers: Kaveh A. Sarhangpour