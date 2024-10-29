CenterOfIndustry.com

Stand out from the crowd, build brand authority, and instill trust with your customers. A unique web address enhances your online presence, improves search engine visibility, and reinforces professionalism. Invest in your brand's future today with a personalized domain that reflects your identity and values.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Leola Industrial Center
(610) 337-1192
|King of Prussia, PA
|
Industry:
Nonresidential Building Operator
Officers: Timothy Zaro , Chris Zarro
|
Center of Business Industry
|Willoughby, OH
|
Industry:
Management Consulting Services
Officers: Jack Nettis
|
Industry Hills Expo Center
|City of Industry, CA
|
Industry:
Misc Personal Services
Officers: Carol Perez , Jose L. Salazar and 3 others Robert Eddwards , Horacio Colmenares , Madelyn Friedman
|
Mohan Dialysis Center of Industry
|City of Industry, CA
|
Industry:
Kidney Dialysis Centers
Officers: Anna Marie Sanches , Eva Avila and 6 others Farhad Rezvani , Cheryl Falconer , Krishna Mohan , Connie Ortega , Sheri A. Pham , Ana Mohan
|
Industry East Business Center, LLC
|City of Industry, CA
|
Filed:
Foreign
Industry: Real Estate
Officers: Edward P. Roski , De Real Estate
|
Industrial Center of Excellence Support
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Gloria Siegler
|
Industrial Medicine Center of Lakeland
|Tampa, FL
|
Industry:
Medical Clinic
Officers: Edward L. Demmi
|
Opportunities Industrialization Center of Washington
(509) 962-8098
|Ellensburg, WA
|
Industry:
Job Training/Related Services
Officers: Sandra Pieti
|
Center of Industry & Technology, Inc.
|Powder Springs, GA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Janet S. Smith , James D. Smith
|
Opportunities Industrialization Center of DC
(202) 373-0050
|Washington, DC
|
Industry:
Management Consulting Services
Officers: Carlton W. Veazey , Latese Barktale and 2 others F. A. Roberson , Alexis Robersos