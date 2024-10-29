CenterOfInformation.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Freedom of Information Center
(573) 882-4856
|Columbia, MO
|
Industry:
Library
Officers: Charles Davis , Edward J. Ege and 1 other Mike Sherry
|
Croatian Information Center of
|Kansas City, KS
|
Industry:
Knit Outerwear Mill Whol Men's/Boy's Clothing
Officers: Ken Yarnevic
|
Parent Information Center of De
|Dover, DE
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Parents Information Center of Deleware
|Georgetown, DE
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Marie A. Aghazadian
|
Information Centers of America, Inc.
|Ocala, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: John M. Gartner , Donald Orme Gartner
|
Jewish Information Center of Houston
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Industry: Membership Organization
Officers: Susan Fischman , Gary Lerner and 2 others Howard M. Siegel , Gail Kutin
|
Center for Information of Elgin
(630) 550-5131
|Bartlett, IL
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services Information Retrieval Services
Officers: Audrey Reed
|
Center for Information of Elgin
(847) 695-9050
|Elgin, IL
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Luis Cabrera , Cheryl Wilkins and 6 others Ursula Wilson , Maria Alvarez , Shirley Sadjadi , Jose Ares , Rosa Sanborn , Cathy Korak
|
Information Centers of America, Inc.
|Pensacola, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Neil Liechty , Jimmy Weaver and 2 others Walt Peterson , Ken Reimer
|
Adoption Information Center of Illinois
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Greta Tafat