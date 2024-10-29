CentralCoastCommunity.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Central Coast Community Accupuncture
|Newport, OR
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: John Bohlman
|
Just Communities Central Coast
|Santa Barbara, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Civic/Social Association
Officers: Mark French , Jack Rivas and 3 others Alena Marie , Eleina Vallejo , Jarrod Schwartz
|
Central Coast Communities, LLC
|Monterey, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Real Estate Development
Officers: John K. Anderson , Ian Gillis
|
Central Coast Community Broadcasting, Inc.
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Bruce W. Howard
|
Central Coast Christian Community Corporation
|Salinas, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: B. Stubbs
|
Central Coast Community Broadcasting, Inc.
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Neil Goldstein
|
Ambient Communities Central Coast, LLC
|San Diego, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Officers: Cam
|
Central Coast Ministries and Community
|Santa Maria, CA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
|
Central Coast Community Medical Centers, Inc.
|Salinas, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: James S. Vawter
|
Central Coast Community Health Care, Inc.
(831) 648-4200
|Monterey, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Nursing/Personal Care
Officers: Norma Jo Harlacher , Mary Claypool and 6 others Faith Collins , Mitch Matthews , Barbara Gruber , Arthur Lomboy , Toni T. Rango , Angelo Ofrancia