CentralConsolidated.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Central Consolidated, Inc.
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Kim Adler , Kevin Sullivan
|
Central Consolidated Inc
|Lubbock, TX
|
Industry:
Ret Household Appliances
|
Consolidated Central Vacuum
|Indianapolis, IN
|
Industry:
Whol Service Establishment Equipment
Officers: Mike Cleary
|
Consolidated Central, Inc.
|Hialeah, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Carlos Pizarro , Hector Mojena and 1 other Rene Martinez
|
Central Hill Consolidated, Inc.
|San Andreas, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Consolidated Central Resources Incorporated
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Central Consolidated Inc
|McAllen, TX
|
Industry:
Household Appliance Stores, Nsk
Officers: Adam Sustitia
|
Consolidated Central Investment Corporation
|Jacksonville, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Jules M. Davidson
|
Central Consolidated, Inc.
(915) 544-3350
|El Paso, TX
|
Industry:
Appliances
Officers: Suky Chavez
|
Central City Consolidated, Corp.
|Fort Lupton, CO
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site