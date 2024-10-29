CentralConstructionGroup.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Construction Group Central, Inc.
|Mount Dora, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Spencer Davis , Nino J. Gagliano and 4 others Vincent D. Nicholas , Terrance R. McMahon , Raymond L. Corman , David L. Clutts
|
Central Construction Group, Inc.
|Clinton, NC
|
Industry:
Grading Contractor
Officers: Lee Rackly , Yvonne Rackley
|
Central Construction Group Inc
|Indianapolis, IN
|
Industry:
Single-Family House Construction
|
Central Construction Group, Inc
|Kissimmee, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Pedro Pineda , Jesus Yrarragorry
|
Central Construction Group, LLC
|Orlando, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Rene J. Fernandez , Fernando A. Clemente
|
Central Construction Group
|Little Rock, AR
|
Industry:
Single-Family House Construction
|
Central State Construction Group LLC
|Newark, OH
|
Industry:
Single-Family House Construction
Officers: David L. Mohr
|
Central Oklahoma Construction Group LLC
|Blanchard, OK
|
Industry:
Heavy Construction
Officers: Mark Hubble
|
Central Florida Construction Group, Inc.
|Winter Haven, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Eric V. McCoy
|
North Central Group Construction Company
|Elkhart, IN
|
Industry:
Single-Family House Construction