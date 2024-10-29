Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
CentralMedicalClinic.com is an ideal choice for medical clinics or healthcare-related businesses looking to establish a strong online presence. With its clear, concise, and easily memorable name, it's an excellent investment towards building a professional image.
The domain's central location in the name suggests a focus on accessibility and convenience, further emphasizing the importance of your services to potential clients. It can be attractive to various industries such as telemedicine, mental health clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and more.
CentralMedicalClinic.com can significantly enhance your online presence by helping search engines understand the context of your website, potentially improving organic traffic through targeted SEO efforts.
Additionally, it plays a crucial role in establishing trust and credibility with potential customers. By owning a domain name that accurately reflects your business or practice, you signal professionalism and reliability, which can boost customer loyalty and retention.
Buy CentralMedicalClinic.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of CentralMedicalClinic.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Central Medical Clinic, Inc.
|Glendale, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Philip Treiger
|
Summit Central Medical Clinic
|San Gabriel, CA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Michelle L. Chan , Jason T. Chan and 1 other Connie Cai
|
Central Veterinary Medical Clinic
(712) 722-1087
|Sioux Center, IA
|
Industry:
Veterinary Services-Livestock
Officers: Cornelius M. Bleeker , Greg Bleeker and 1 other James K. Mouw
|
In Central Medical Clinic
|Cleveland, OH
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Anthony Nassif
|
Central Mohave Medical Clinics
(928) 753-6668
|Kingman, AZ
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Michael Mastakafs , Maria M. Mastakas and 3 others Laura Thompson , Kathy Fehraman , Michael Mastakas
|
Central Medical Clinic Inc
(808) 523-8611
|Honolulu, HI
|
Industry:
Medical Clinic Operated by Physicians
Officers: Richard Ikehara , Keith Katano and 8 others Leeann Kashiwai , Renee Choi , Mark M. Mugiishi , Myron E. Shirasu , Greg Y. Uramoto , Rae N. Teramoto , Melita Elvena , Owen D. Kaneshiro
|
Central Medical Clinic LLC
|Saint Paul, MN
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: William H. Johnson , Alfonso Morales and 2 others Matthew J. Swanson , William T. Johnstone
|
Central Medical Weight Clinic
|Upland, CA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Central Medical Clinic PA
(601) 352-2273
|Jackson, MS
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: G. B. Delashmet , Edmond G. Lewis and 7 others Makau P. Lee , Jerry S. Harrison , Jon M. Beall , Gina B. Seago , Elizabeth H. Mullins , Nancy L. Campbell , Christina L. Barlow
|
Central Medical Clinic
|Brownsville, TX
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Linda Lenz , Lee Jones and 2 others Paul A. Lentz , Alberto Vasquez