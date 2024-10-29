Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo
Domain For Sale

CentralMedicalClinic.com

$19,888 USD

#1 In Premium Domains

  • 205,961 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
  • Available For Immediate Purchase
  • Safe & Secure Transactions
  • 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • See our Testimonials
Welcome to CentralMedicalClinic.com – a domain tailored for healthcare professionals and businesses. Boasting simplicity, clarity, and memorability, this domain name instantly communicates the core of medical services.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,961

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About CentralMedicalClinic.com

    CentralMedicalClinic.com is an ideal choice for medical clinics or healthcare-related businesses looking to establish a strong online presence. With its clear, concise, and easily memorable name, it's an excellent investment towards building a professional image.

    The domain's central location in the name suggests a focus on accessibility and convenience, further emphasizing the importance of your services to potential clients. It can be attractive to various industries such as telemedicine, mental health clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and more.

    Why CentralMedicalClinic.com?

    CentralMedicalClinic.com can significantly enhance your online presence by helping search engines understand the context of your website, potentially improving organic traffic through targeted SEO efforts.

    Additionally, it plays a crucial role in establishing trust and credibility with potential customers. By owning a domain name that accurately reflects your business or practice, you signal professionalism and reliability, which can boost customer loyalty and retention.

    Marketability of CentralMedicalClinic.com

    Having CentralMedicalClinic.com as your business's digital address can help you stand out from competitors in several ways. For instance, it can make your website more memorable, making it easier for potential customers to return and recommend your services.

    The domain's name is flexible enough to be used across various marketing channels – print media (business cards, flyers), social media platforms, and even offline events. It can help you attract new potential customers and convert them into sales by creating a cohesive brand image.

    Marketability of

    Buy CentralMedicalClinic.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of CentralMedicalClinic.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Central Medical Clinic, Inc.
    		Glendale, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Officers: Philip Treiger
    Summit Central Medical Clinic
    		San Gabriel, CA Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Michelle L. Chan , Jason T. Chan and 1 other Connie Cai
    Central Veterinary Medical Clinic
    (712) 722-1087     		Sioux Center, IA Industry: Veterinary Services-Livestock
    Officers: Cornelius M. Bleeker , Greg Bleeker and 1 other James K. Mouw
    In Central Medical Clinic
    		Cleveland, OH Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Officers: Anthony Nassif
    Central Mohave Medical Clinics
    (928) 753-6668     		Kingman, AZ Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Michael Mastakafs , Maria M. Mastakas and 3 others Laura Thompson , Kathy Fehraman , Michael Mastakas
    Central Medical Clinic Inc
    (808) 523-8611     		Honolulu, HI Industry: Medical Clinic Operated by Physicians
    Officers: Richard Ikehara , Keith Katano and 8 others Leeann Kashiwai , Renee Choi , Mark M. Mugiishi , Myron E. Shirasu , Greg Y. Uramoto , Rae N. Teramoto , Melita Elvena , Owen D. Kaneshiro
    Central Medical Clinic LLC
    		Saint Paul, MN Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: William H. Johnson , Alfonso Morales and 2 others Matthew J. Swanson , William T. Johnstone
    Central Medical Weight Clinic
    		Upland, CA Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Central Medical Clinic PA
    (601) 352-2273     		Jackson, MS Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: G. B. Delashmet , Edmond G. Lewis and 7 others Makau P. Lee , Jerry S. Harrison , Jon M. Beall , Gina B. Seago , Elizabeth H. Mullins , Nancy L. Campbell , Christina L. Barlow
    Central Medical Clinic
    		Brownsville, TX Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Linda Lenz , Lee Jones and 2 others Paul A. Lentz , Alberto Vasquez