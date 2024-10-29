CentralPhiladelphia.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Central Philadelphia Development Corporation
|Philadelphia, PA
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Services
Officers: Paul R. Levy , Joseph Zuritsky
|
Central Parking of Philadelphia
|Philadelphia, PA
|
Industry:
Automobile Parking
|
Central Soup Society of Philadelphia
|Mc Lean, VA
|
Industry:
Eating Place
|
Arcpoint Labs of Philadelphia Central
|Philadelphia, PA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Children's Day Care Coalition for Central Philadelphia
|Philadelphia, PA
|
Industry:
Child Day Care Services
|
Central Philadelphia Monthly Meeting of Friends
(215) 241-7260
|Philadelphia, PA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Rebecca Mays , Barry Scott and 8 others Irene McHenry , Bill Sanderson , Ian Hemphill , Jan Hatchard , Jill Tafoya , Nancy Gibbs , Nicholas Gutowski , Jennifer Karsten
|
P/A Central/Philadelphia Investors, A California Limited Partnership
|Irvine, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Officers: L/Abrams Ventures, A California General Partnership
|
Associated Alumni of Central High School of Philadelphia
|Philadelphia, PA
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
|
Volume Central
|Philadelphia, PA
|
Industry:
Ret Shoes
|
Central Laundromat
|Philadelphia, PA
|
Industry:
Coin-Operated Laundry
Officers: Lan Duong