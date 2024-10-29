CentralTechnologyCenter.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Central Technology Center
|Tulsa, OK
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Kathy S. Gosnell
|
Central Tech Technology Center
(918) 352-2551
|Drumright, OK
|
Industry:
Vocational School Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Judy Robinson , Tina Anderson and 8 others Stephanie M. Pool , Kent Burris , Phil Waul , Fred Caudle , Cheryl Hilyard , Cheryl Baugus , Larry Lehr , Robin Wright
|
Central Tech Technology Center
(918) 224-9300
|Sapulpa, OK
|
Industry:
Vocational School
Officers: Michelle Diaz , Linda Enlow and 4 others Kim Howard , Cheryl Baugus , David Main , Sheryl Baugus
|
Central Coast Assistive Technology Center
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|
Industry:
Whol Medical/Hospital Equipment Individual/Family Services
Officers: Paul Mortola
|
Central Valley Technology Resource Center
|Lodi, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Central Westmoreland Career & Technology Center
(724) 925-3532
|New Stanton, PA
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Clentin C. Martin , Leanne Phillips and 6 others Chuck Moyes , Timothy Wilson , Ruth Ann Shoaf , Marsha A. Welsh , James Purnell , Ruthann Shoaf
|
East Central Community College Integrated Technology Center
|Choctaw, MS
|
Industry:
College/University Junior College
Officers: Blake Warren
|
Ben Franklin Technology Center of Central and Northern Pennsylvania, Inc.
(814) 863-4558
|University Park, PA
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Services
Officers: Steve Brawley , Joseph Lane and 5 others Kathy Matason , V. Russo , Steve McGregor , Kathy A. Minnich , Joseph Falkenstein