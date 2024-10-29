CentreTheatre.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Centre Theatre
(208) 528-6424
|Idaho Falls, ID
|
Industry:
Operates As A Motion Picture Theater
Officers: Ken T. Lott , Kent Lott
|
Glendale Centre Theatre
(818) 244-1161
|Glendale, CA
|
Industry:
Misc Personal Services
Officers: Tim Deitlien
|
Cinema Centre-Holly Theatre
|Beatrice, NE
|
Industry:
Motion Picture Theater
Officers: Michael Schaefer
|
Theatre Jewelry Centre, Inc.
|Laguna Hills, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: William Simmons
|
Theatre Dance Centre Inc
|Massillon, OH
|
Industry:
Dance Studio/School/Hall
Officers: Fred T. McWhorter
|
Penn Centre Theatre
|Oskaloosa, IA
|
Industry:
Motion Picture Theater
Officers: Bob Fridley
|
Centre Theatre, LLC
|Corpus Christi, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Bryan Gulley , Theodore Domopoulos and 1 other Theodore Dimopoulos
|
Hale Centre Theatre
(801) 984-9001
|Salt Lake City, UT
|
Industry:
Misc Personal Services
Officers: Kacey Udy , Brent Lange and 5 others Tracy Evans , Rio Tinto , Robert A. Brough , Jason Hewlett , Mark A. Dietlein
|
Richardson Theatre Centre, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Rachael Lindley , Lise Alexander and 2 others Charles Alexander , Morgan Spollin
|
Glendale Centre Theatre
(818) 244-8481
|Glendale, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Theatrical Company
Officers: Brenda Dietlein , Justin Eick and 1 other Timothy J. Dietlein