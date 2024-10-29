Daejan.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Daejan 1010 Regency LLC
|Baltimore, MD
|
Industry:
Industrial Building Construction
Officers: Sam Monderer
|
Daejan Oak Manor Inc
|Brooklyn, NY
|
Industry:
Holding Company
Officers: Labe Twerski
|
Daejan Inverrary Gardens
|Lauderhill, FL
|
Industry:
Real Estate Agent/Manager
|
Daejan Holdings U.S. Inc.
|New York, NY
|
Daejan 77 Inc
|Boston, MA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Labe Twerski
|
Daejan Oak Manor Inc.
|Tampa, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Apartment Building Operator
Officers: Labe Twerski
|
Daejan Greenwich Commons LLC
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Daejan Greenwich Commons LLC
|Tampa, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Daejan Holdings U.S. Inc.
|
Daejan Lauderhill, Inc.
|Boca Raton, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Motti Schapira , Labe Twerski and 4 others Dennis H. Blackinton , Wesley E. Finch , Rosanna P. Tartaro , Christina P. Alletto
|
Daejan Grigsby DC
|Richmond, TX
|
Industry:
Chiropractor's Office