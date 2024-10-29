Your price with special offer:
Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
Dakha.com is a versatile and dynamic domain name, suitable for various industries including technology, arts, and commerce. Its short and catchy nature makes it easy to remember and type, ensuring your audience can quickly access your online presence. With this domain, you can build a strong online identity and establish a professional image.
Compared to other domain names, Dakha.com offers a level of uniqueness and memorability that sets it apart. Its distinctiveness can help you stand out in a crowded marketplace and make your brand more recognizable. The domain name's flexibility allows it to be used in a wide range of applications, from e-commerce sites to informational portals.
By owning Dakha.com, you can improve your search engine optimization (SEO) efforts. A unique and memorable domain name can help your website rank higher in search engine results, driving more organic traffic to your site. A strong domain name can help establish your brand's credibility and trustworthiness, which is crucial in today's digital business landscape.
Additionally, Dakha.com can be an essential tool in building a strong brand identity. A unique and catchy domain name can help your business stand out from competitors and make it more memorable to customers. This can lead to increased customer loyalty and repeat business, ultimately driving growth and revenue for your business.
Buy Dakha.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of Dakha.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Peter Dakha
|Henderson, NV
|President at Dakha Tourism, Inc.
|
Peter Dakha
|HENDERSON, NV
|
Sukhi Dakha
|Seattle, WA
|VP Sales at Smb Business Intelligence Builders (America) Inc.
|
Tayn Dakha
|Carson City, NV
|President at Spiky Guy, Inc.
|
Cindy Dakha
|Henderson, NV
|Secretary at Dakha Tourism, Inc.
|
Dakha Trading Corp.
|Bronx, NY
|
Industry:
Whol Nondurable Goods
|
Peira S Dakha
|Henderson, NV
|President at Horizon Coach USA Inc.
|
Dakha Construction Inc
|Flushing, NY
|
Industry:
Single-Family House Construction
Officers: Sukhwant Singh
|
Jamila Oni Zahra Dakha
|Moorestown, NJ
|Principal at Dakhari Psychological Services
|
Dakha Tourism, Inc.
|Henderson, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Close Corporation
Officers: Peter Dakha , Cindy Dakha