DallasServiceCenter.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Dallas Service Center, Inc.
(214) 330-4661
|Dallas, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Industry: General Automotive Repair Shop
Officers: Kathy Maurer , Brad Baccus and 3 others Betty Walden , Bryan Slitter , Craig Maurer
|
Usda Dallas Service Center
|Dallas, NC
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: William Davis
|
Dallas Veterans Service Center
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
Dallas Service Collision Center
|Dallas, TX
|
Industry:
Auto Body Repair/Painting
Officers: Monica Espinosa
|
Dallas Landmark Service Center, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Beaty's Service Center of Dallas, Inc.
|Dallas, NC
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: John L. Beaty
|
Vinyl Service Center of Dallas, Ltd.
|Dallas, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Partnership (LP)
|
Dallas Ebel Automotive Service Center Inc
(803) 749-3984
|Irmo, SC
|
Industry:
General Auto Repairs and Automotive Services
Officers: Dallas Ebel
|
Southland Beauty Service Centers of Dallas, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Presbyterian Dallas Center for Radiation Services, L.P.
|Dallas, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Partnership (LP)
Officers: PH.D. Oncology Gp, LLC