At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of Darmen.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Darmen Fracis
|Laurel, MD
|Office Manager at D & A General Contractors, Inc.
|
Dani Darmen
(518) 853-3104
|Fonda, NY
|Owner at A Cut Above
|
Lowell Darmen
|Rock Island, IL
|Manager at Augustana College
|
Darmen Vibo
|Brackenridge, PA
|Owner at Vibo's Bakery
|
Darmen Clemente
|San Diego, CA
|Manager at Aquatic Design Systems, Inc.
|
Lowell Darmen
|Rock Island, IL
|Branch Manager at Augustana College
|
Darmen Space Holding, Inc.
|North Brunswick, NJ
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Holding Company
Officers: Sowjanya Basireddygari , Sawjanya Basireddygari
|
Darmen USA, Corp.
|Hallandale Beach, FL
|
Industry:
Computer Related Services
Officers: Rodrigo Nahabetian , Alex Nahabetian
|
Darmen Holdings, LLC
|Tampa, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Carmen Alvarez , Darrell Lettiere
|
Darmen Home Remodeling Inc
(973) 694-6085
|Wayne, NJ
|
Industry:
General Contractor
Officers: Dominick J. Darpino