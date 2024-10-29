DavisContractors.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Jerry Mik General Contractor
|Davis, IL
|
Industry:
Trade Contractor
|
Hcrd Contractors, Inc.
(530) 757-0880
|Davis, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: General Building Contractors
Officers: Chris P. Ensslin , Wikie Reyes and 2 others Pamela Harrison , Marcia Dean
|
Nova Contractors, Inc.
|Davis, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
E M A Contractors
|Davis, CA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Ernesto Abrahams
|
Contractors License of California
|Davis, CA
|
Industry:
Whol Construction/Mining Equipment
|
Lara Labor Contractors
|Davis, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Emiliano Lara
|
Robert Bowser General Contractor
|Davis, CA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Robert B. Bowser
|
Qi Engineering / Contractor
|Davis, CA
|
Industry:
Engineering Services
|
Johnson Mechanical Contractors
(530) 753-9505
|Davis, CA
|
Industry:
Plumbing/Heating/Air Cond Contractor
Officers: Diana Johnson , Gary Johnson
|
Lara Labor Contractors Inc
(530) 756-1357
|Davis, CA
|
Industry:
Nonresidential Construction Employment Agency
Officers: Emiliano Lara , David Lara and 1 other Maria Lara