DeSangre.com is a versatile and intriguing domain name, rooted in history and rich in meaning. Its distinctive nature makes it an ideal choice for businesses seeking to stand out in today's competitive market. Whether you're in the arts, technology, or healthcare industries, this domain name offers a unique opportunity to create a memorable online presence.
DeSangre.com is more than just a domain name; it's a powerful marketing tool. Its intrigue and allure make it an effective way to capture the attention of potential customers. With its availability in various top-level domains, you can secure the perfect fit for your business and industry.
DeSangre.com can significantly contribute to your business's growth. Its unique name and cultural significance can help you establish a strong brand identity, making it easier for customers to remember and recognize your business. Additionally, owning a domain name that resonates with your audience can boost customer trust and loyalty.
DeSangre.com's impact on your business extends beyond branding. Its memorable and intriguing nature can help improve organic traffic by making your website more discoverable. A domain name like DeSangre.com can help you rank higher in search engines, as unique and memorable domains tend to perform better in search results.
Buy DeSangre.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of DeSangre.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Sangre De Christ
|Los Lunas, NM
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Guy Wood
|
Sangre De Cristo Ministries
|Chamisal, NM
|
Industry:
General Animal Farm
Officers: Ray Luna
|
Sangre De Uva
|Rockville Centre, NY
|
Sangre De Cristo Independent
|Pueblo, CO
|
Industry:
Intermediate Care Facility
|
Sangre De Cristo
|Branford, CT
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Sangre De Cristo Hospice
|Canon City, CO
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services Skilled Nursing Care Facility
Officers: Jan Schoenholtz
|
Sangre De Cristo Park
|Espanola, NM
|
Industry:
Mobile Home Site Operator
Officers: Frank A. Serrano
|
Sangre De Jalisco Inc.
|San Antonio, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Roberto Piza Amezcua , Foo Castellanos and 1 other Robert Piza
|
Sangre De Cristo, Ltd.
|Kerrville, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Partnership (LP)
Officers: Lazy R. Five, LLC
|
Sangre De Cristo, L.P.
|Roseville, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Officers: Murphy Construction Inc