DecaturMedical.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Decatur Medical Services PC
(641) 784-3371
|Lamoni, IA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Mark E. Easter , Raydeen Derschid and 4 others Mark E. Astr , Janice Hamilton , Dianna Sickels , Raydeen E. Derscheid
|
Decatur County Medical Exam
|Lamoni, IA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Decatur Medical Emergency Service
(256) 350-9660
|Decatur, AL
|
Industry:
Ambulance & EMT Service
Officers: Frederic M. Jones , Drroger Stanmore and 1 other Roger Stanmore
|
Decatur Urology Medical G
|Decatur, AL
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Carol Sivley , Ron Beasley and 2 others Michael A. Hennigan , Pamella S. Hennigan
|
Decatur Medical Equipment LLC
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited-Liability Company
Officers: Armen Ayrapetyan
|
Decatur Emergency Medical Serv
|Elwin, IL
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Lawrence Jeisy
|
Decatur Medical Center Inc
(317) 818-8925
|Indianapolis, IN
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: David Decatur
|
Decatur Medical Clinic
(601) 635-2258
|Decatur, MS
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Cathy R. Macdill , John C. Mutziger and 5 others Brandi B. Keith , Cindy B. Massey , Comans Blair , Cathy M. Dill , Rhonda P. Davis
|
Children's Medical Center Decatur
|Decatur, AL
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Robert Hay , Arlene T. Hay and 2 others Amanda Holmes , Sheila Sheats
|
Decatur Medical Services PC
(641) 446-4863
|Leon, IA
|
Industry:
Medical Clinic
Officers: Marilyn J. Warren , Patricia Magle and 2 others Larry W. Richard , Carl E. Roufe