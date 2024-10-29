Ask About Special November Deals!
DefenseMaterials.com

$2,888 USD

DefenseMaterials.com – Your strategic online presence for businesses dealing in defense materials. Secure your industry niche, showcase expertise, and expand reach with this authoritative domain.

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,961

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About DefenseMaterials.com

    DefenseMaterials.com is a premium domain name, specifically designed for businesses operating in the defense materials sector. It offers a unique opportunity to establish a strong online presence, projecting credibility and authority in the industry. By owning DefenseMaterials.com, you'll be able to create a professional website, enhancing your brand image and attracting potential clients.

    This domain name stands out due to its relevance, brevity, and memorability. DefenseMaterials.com instantly communicates the nature of your business, making it easier for customers to find and remember you. It's suitable for various industries such as military equipment manufacturers, defense technology companies, and security solution providers.

    Why DefenseMaterials.com?

    DefenseMaterials.com can significantly impact your business by driving organic traffic. Search engines favor domains that are closely related to the business they represent. By using DefenseMaterials.com, you'll attract potential customers who are actively searching for businesses dealing in defense materials, increasing your online visibility and potential leads.

    Establishing a strong brand is crucial for any business's success. DefenseMaterials.com offers an opportunity to build a brand that resonates with your industry. It can help you differentiate from competitors, establish trust, and create a loyal customer base. Having a domain name that aligns with your business can help you build credibility and establish a professional image.

    Marketability of DefenseMaterials.com

    DefenseMaterials.com can provide a competitive edge in digital marketing. It can help you rank higher in search engine results due to its relevance and industry-specific keywords. This can lead to increased online visibility and more potential customers discovering your business. Additionally, it can be used in targeted digital marketing campaigns, making it easier to attract and engage with your audience.

    DefenseMaterials.com can also be useful in non-digital media. It can be used in print ads, billboards, or even business cards, helping you establish a strong brand identity offline. A memorable domain name can help you stand out from competitors in industry events, conferences, or trade shows. By having a domain name that accurately represents your business, you can make a lasting impression on potential customers and increase sales.

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of DefenseMaterials.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Defense Materials Group
    		Tempe, AZ Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
    Dynamic Defense Materials LLC
    (856) 797-8000     		Marlton, NJ Industry: Mfg Portable Armor Plates
    Officers: Joe Dimond , John Yarsinsky
    Defense Material Recapitalizat
    		White Lake, MI Industry: Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
    Officers: Dagmar Giles
    Defense Material Supply Corp.
    (312) 255-0190     		Chicago, IL Industry: Business Services, Nec, Nsk
    Officers: Ericka Adler
    Defense Materials Recapitization
    		Radcliff, KY Industry: Business Services
    Officers: Marlon Brown , Rodney Giles and 1 other Dagmar Giles
    Defense Material Contractors LLC
    		Texarkana, TX Filed: Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
    Industry: Defense Instruction & Training
    Officers: Randy Norfleet , Thomas Twombly and 1 other Randy Norfeet
    Texas Defense Materials Inc
    		Filed: Domestic For-Profit Corporation
    Eg &G Defense Materials Inc
    		San Francisco, CA Industry: Services-Misc
    Officers: Randall A. Wotring
    Eg&G Defense Materials, Inc
    (256) 820-7848     		Anniston, AL Industry: Engineering Services
    Officers: George Robertson , Doug Lipsey
    Eg&G Defense Materials, Inc.
    (435) 882-8450     		Stockton, UT Industry: Engineering Services Refuse System
    Officers: Gary McCloskey , Joseph B. Markland and 8 others Gary Wayne Matravers , Brent Dale Black , Kevin Rarick , George Robertson , William F. Neeb , Randall Wotring , Guy Stevenson , Tim Piester