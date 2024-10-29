Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
DefenseMaterials.com is a premium domain name, specifically designed for businesses operating in the defense materials sector. It offers a unique opportunity to establish a strong online presence, projecting credibility and authority in the industry. By owning DefenseMaterials.com, you'll be able to create a professional website, enhancing your brand image and attracting potential clients.
This domain name stands out due to its relevance, brevity, and memorability. DefenseMaterials.com instantly communicates the nature of your business, making it easier for customers to find and remember you. It's suitable for various industries such as military equipment manufacturers, defense technology companies, and security solution providers.
DefenseMaterials.com can significantly impact your business by driving organic traffic. Search engines favor domains that are closely related to the business they represent. By using DefenseMaterials.com, you'll attract potential customers who are actively searching for businesses dealing in defense materials, increasing your online visibility and potential leads.
Establishing a strong brand is crucial for any business's success. DefenseMaterials.com offers an opportunity to build a brand that resonates with your industry. It can help you differentiate from competitors, establish trust, and create a loyal customer base. Having a domain name that aligns with your business can help you build credibility and establish a professional image.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of DefenseMaterials.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Defense Materials Group
|Tempe, AZ
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Dynamic Defense Materials LLC
(856) 797-8000
|Marlton, NJ
|
Industry:
Mfg Portable Armor Plates
Officers: Joe Dimond , John Yarsinsky
|
Defense Material Recapitalizat
|White Lake, MI
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Dagmar Giles
|
Defense Material Supply Corp.
(312) 255-0190
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Business Services, Nec, Nsk
Officers: Ericka Adler
|
Defense Materials Recapitization
|Radcliff, KY
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Marlon Brown , Rodney Giles and 1 other Dagmar Giles
|
Defense Material Contractors LLC
|Texarkana, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Industry: Defense Instruction & Training
Officers: Randy Norfleet , Thomas Twombly and 1 other Randy Norfeet
|
Texas Defense Materials Inc
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Eg &G Defense Materials Inc
|San Francisco, CA
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Randall A. Wotring
|
Eg&G Defense Materials, Inc
(256) 820-7848
|Anniston, AL
|
Industry:
Engineering Services
Officers: George Robertson , Doug Lipsey
|
Eg&G Defense Materials, Inc.
(435) 882-8450
|Stockton, UT
|
Industry:
Engineering Services Refuse System
Officers: Gary McCloskey , Joseph B. Markland and 8 others Gary Wayne Matravers , Brent Dale Black , Kevin Rarick , George Robertson , William F. Neeb , Randall Wotring , Guy Stevenson , Tim Piester