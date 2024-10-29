DefenseSecurityServices.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Defense Security Service
|Annandale, VA
|
Industry:
National Security
|
Defense Security Service
|Kansas City, MO
|
Industry:
Investigation Services
Officers: Al Mortimer
|
Defense Security Service
|Lolo, MT
|
Industry:
Security Service
|
Defense Security Service
|Warwick, RI
|
Industry:
National Security
|
Defense Security Service
(703) 604-0582
|Arlington, VA
|
Industry:
National Security
Officers: D. Cannon
|
Defense Security Service
(830) 298-5090
|Del Rio, TX
|
Industry:
National Security
|
Defense Security Service
(614) 827-1626
|Columbus, OH
|
Industry:
National Security
Officers: Kathleen M. Watson
|
Defense Security Service
(703) 602-9067
|Arlington, VA
|
Industry:
National Security
|
Defense Security Service
|Santa Barbara, CA
|
Industry:
Defense Security Services
|
Defense Security Service
|Salt Lake City, UT
|
Industry:
Defense Security Office
Officers: Jeff S. Romain